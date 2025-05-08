New Delhi [India], May 8 (ANI): Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu on Thursday strongly condemned the alleged detention of Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) Chairman at Nangal, demanding legal action and treason charges against Punjab Minister Harjot Singh Bains.

"...FIR should be filed against Punjab minister Harjot Singh Bains and a case of treason should also be registered because he has locked an Indian citizen (BBMB chairman) inside. The case is going on in the court and the court has given its verdict...they are doing drama and a case of treason should also be filed against Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann...The security of the dam is very important and Pakistan can attack it anytime...BBMB chairman had gone there to review the security of the dam..." Bittu told ANI.

Earlier in the day, amid the ongoing water-sharing dispute between Haryana and Punjab, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supporters and Punjab Minister Harjot Singh Bains allegedly detained the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) Chairman Manoj Tripathi inside the BBMB guest house.

AAP supporters and Minister Bains had sat outside the BBMB guest house, where they allegedly locked the Chairman Manoj Tripathi inside while he was on an inspection visit to the Bhakra Nangal Dam.

Speaking to ANI, Punjab Minister Harjot Singh Bains stated that they were compelled to lock the gates as they already give Haryana plenty of water on humanitarian grounds.

Bains questioned the BBMB chairman's early morning visit to the dam and asked what emergency he and Haryana have regarding the water. He also demanded action against the BBMB chairman.

"We are compelled to lock the gates. It is a matter of our water. We all know the situation facing the country, and Punjab being the border state, we are fighting for the country. hundreds of our villages have been vacated, the whole state is on red alert. At a time like this, what emergency arose in Haryana that the BBMB Chairman comes early in the morning and asks that water be released into Haryana... We demand action against BBMB Chairman... All local leaders and people are sitting here on protest and we will continue till our CM does not arrive here and guides us on what to do next. On humanitarian grounds, we are already giving plenty of water to Haryana..." Bains said.

Meanwhile, speaking to ANI, BBMB Chairman Manoj Tripathi conveyed that the keys and the control of the dam are with the Chief Engineer of Bhakra Nangal Dam.

"... The keys and control of the dam are with Chief Engineer Bhakra," he said.

Reacting to this matter, DIG Ropar Range, Harcharan Singh Bhullar, stated that strict action will be taken if anyone takes law and order into their hands.

"... The Chairman said he would head to Chandigarh for a meeting with the CM. If anyone takes law and order into their hands, we will take strict action... People locked the gates of the BBMB guest house..." he said.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann accused the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) chairman of releasing water to Haryana without the government's consent and said that the BJP is taking "anti-Punjab decisions."

"BBMB is being used against Punjab to forcefully loot the water of Punjab. This morning, the BBMB chairman tried to release water to Haryana without Punjab's consent. We will not tolerate coercion of any kind. On one side, there is an atmosphere of war in the country; on the other side, the BJP is trying to rob the waters of Punjab by taking anti-Punjab decisions. We also know how to protect borders and also know how to protect our water," the Punjab Chief Minister said, addressing mediapersons in Rupnagar.

CM further said that the Punjab government is giving 4000 cusecs of water to Haryana on a humanitarian basis.

"But instead of thanking, decisions are being taken by holding BBMB meetings in an unconstitutional manner. Being a border state in war-like situations, instead of giving us relief, the BJP is creating a water crisis for us, due to which we are facing a double problem," he added.

Punjab Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian asserted that both Haryana and Punjab are using water on the basis of need.

"Central Minister briefed the State Ministers on agriculture, particularly about promoting less water-intensive crops like fodder to conserve water... While some of these water-saving crops may slightly reduce productivity or income, the Central government must step in with compensation of Rs 17,000 per hectare... Cotton cultivation has also dropped to just one lakh hectares. Both states (Haryana and Punjab) are using water on the basis of the need," Khuddian said.

On May 3, an all-party meeting was held under the chairmanship of Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini regarding the ongoing water sharing dispute between Haryana and Punjab, in which a resolution was unanimously passed in the meeting urging the Punjab government to implement, without conditions, the decisions of the BBMB technical committee.

On April 30, the BBMB ordered an additional 8,500 cusecs of water to be released to Haryana from the Bhakra-Nangal Dam. However, the Punjab government rejected the BBMB's decisions, raising concerns over decreasing water levels in key reservoirs. (ANI)

