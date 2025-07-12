Dimapur (Nagaland), Jul 12 (PTI) Over 100 appointment letters were distributed among young job seekers during a Rozgar Mela held in Nagaland's Dimapur on Saturday.

"107 appointment letters were handed over physically and 239 more were shared via email, thanks to the dedicated Lumding Division of Northeast Frontier Railway," Rijiju, the Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs, posted on X after attending the mela.

"Rozgar Mela isn't just recruitment, it's nation-building," he said, while encouraging all the new recruits to step forward with pride.

Congratulating them, he said, "Your journey is vital to building a Viksit Bharat."

Addressing the gathering, Rijiju announced that over 51,000 appointment letters are being issued across India, covering various government departments such as Railways, Postal Services, Banks, Education, Labour & Employment, and Home Affairs.

He called the Rozgar Mela a reflection of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for youth empowerment and faster recruitment.

"Earlier, recruitment processes took five to seven years. Today, Rozgar Melas are held every 3-4 months to fill sanctioned posts without delay," he said.

Rijiju urged the new appointees to view their jobs as a form of nation-building, stating, "Whether you are in civil service or uniform, you are serving the country. Every role contributes to Atmanirbhar Bharat."

Highlighting the Northeast's transformation, he said villages across Nagaland -- from Mon to Phek, Kiphire to Kohima -- are now seeing improved roads, electricity, mobile connectivity, and drinking water.

"What took 75 years is now happening in just a few years," he remarked.

He stressed the importance of peace and stability for economic development, warning that "no investor will come where there is violence and unrest".

Connecting the employment initiative to India's centenary development goals, Rijiju said, "We have had 77 years as a developing country. Now, we have 23 years to become a developed nation by 2047 -- and that requires collective effort."

Describing the Northeast as a potential growth engine, he said states like Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Nagaland must rise together to drive India's future prosperity.

Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton, who also attended the event, called the Rozgar Mela a "significant initiative" that gives hope and direction to the youth.

"It's heartening to see so many young people stepping forward to serve the nation," he added.

The programme also witnessed the presence of Rajya Sabha MP S Phangnon Konyak, MLAs and Advisors Kazheto Kinimi and Imkongmar Longkumer, along with senior officials from the Railways, Labour Ministry, ESIC, Bank of Baroda, and security forces.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)