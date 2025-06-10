Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 10 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth on Tuesday addressed a press conference in Shimla to mark the completion of 11 years of the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre.

Seth highlighted the Modi government's achievements and outlined the vision for a "developed India" by 2047.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi's every resolution has been grounded in reality -- whether for daughters, farmers, or the poor. When Modiji takes a pledge, the nation joins hands to fulfil it," Seth declared.

He said more than 27 crore Indians have moved above the poverty line, and over 10 lakh government jobs have been created.

Speaking about the vision for 2047, the centenary of India's independence, Seth said the goal is to create a prosperous and powerful India.

"When India turns 100, every citizen, from farmers to students, from media professionals to entrepreneurs, will be a brand ambassador of a developed India," he remarked.

"If it's about agriculture, there will be a brand ambassador from among the farmers. If it's about education, there will be a brand ambassador from the student community. If it's about the media, even you (journalists) are brand ambassadors of Viksit Bharat," he told reporters.

Referring to India's recent counter-terrorism operations, Seth said that "terrorism has been pulverised" and cited Operation Sindoor as a decisive blow against terrorist camps.

"Those terrorists who dared to touch the sindoor of our daughters have been reduced to dust. Within minutes, nine terrorist hideouts were destroyed besides airbases were hit," he said.

Seth also praised the bravery of Indian Armed Forces.

"I salute our brave soldiers and personnel who acted with lightning speed and precision," he said.

On internal security, Seth said that under the leadership of Home Minister Amit Shah, Naxalism is breathing its last.

"Today, employment and development have reached areas once affected by extremism," he said.

Highlighting the transformation in India's defence sector, Sanjay Seth said, "Earlier we were only buyers, but today India exports defence equipment to 92 countries. This is the new strength of India."

He informed that defence exports had reached Rs 23,500 crore last year, and the target is Rs 50,000 crore in the next two years, with an ambitious goal of Rs 3.5 lakh crore by 2029.

India's indigenous defence strength includes warships, Prachand helicopters, BrahMos, Akash and Prithvi missiles, he said. He noted that the value of domestic defence manufacturing now stands at Rs 1.27 lakh crore.

"We've made our armed forces self-reliant. Today, even the world's armies are buying from us," he added.

Seth said the number of NCC cadets has increased from 17 lakh to 20 lakh, and nearly 1,700 girls are now working actively in the defence sector.

"This is a symbol of empowerment and transformation," he said.

Praising the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), Seth said India's border infrastructure has seen a historic turnaround.

"From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, BRO has built world-class tunnels, bridges, and roads, even at minus 40 degrees Celsius," he noted.

"Earlier, border villages were considered the last. Today, they are treated as the first. People are no longer migrating from these villages; they are staying back and farming," he added.

Seth took sharp digs at opposition parties, particularly the Congress, accusing them of questioning every national achievement.

"There are people who feel pain even when India successfully lands on the moon; they need treatment. The nation has sidelined such people, and Congress has been pushed to the margins," he said.

"Earlier, they used to say don't build roads on the borders, as it would help the enemy. But we built them for our soldiers, and the results are in front of us," he added.

Seth said India is on the path to become the third-largest economy in the world.

He also cited a record GST collection of Rs 2 lakh crore, calling it a testimony to the strength of India's economic growth.

The minister also talked about the environment initiatives of the government.

"We are running the campaign 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam', a tribute to our mothers and to Mother Earth," he said.

The Union MoS said that the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047 is not just of Prime Minister alone but a national mission in which every Indian is a stakeholder and a brand ambassador. (ANI)

