Kalaburagi, February 11: A Congress leader from Karnataka has landed in controversy after a reel featuring him brandishing firearms went viral on social media. Mateen Patel, a close aide of a Congress MLA in Kalaburagi, is seen flaunting what appear to be a pistol and a gun while recreating the popular song “Fa9la” from the blockbuster film Dhurandhar.

The video shows Patel making a dramatic entry in a black SUV before dancing with friends, mirroring a scene inspired by the character Rehman Dakait played by Akshaye Khanna in the movie. In the film, the character enters an arms dealer’s camp in Balochistan to a grand welcome. Patel’s reel appears to replicate that high-energy sequence, complete with stylised gestures and weapons on display. Madhya Pradesh: BJP MLA Satish Malviya’s Brother Shoots Son Dead With 12-Bore Licensed Gun Over Financial Dispute in Ujjain District.

Mateen Patel’s ‘Fa9la’ Reel Sparks Outrage

A display of “gun culture” by a #Congress leader in #Kalaburagi district has now become a major topic of debate. A Congress leader named Mateen Patel, said to be a close associate of #Afzalpur Assembly constituency MLA #MYPatil, is at the center of the controversy after videos… pic.twitter.com/hFASTKkwuH — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) February 10, 2026

However, the video has triggered sharp reactions online, with several users questioning the public display of firearms and alleging that it promotes gun culture. Though the authenticity of the video is yet to be officially verified, its circulation has prompted police action. Bihar: Congress Leader Shakeel Ahmed Khan’s Son Ayaan Khan Found Dead in Patna; Cause of Death Yet To Be Ascertained (Watch Video).

Kalaburagi Police Commissioner Sharanappa S D confirmed that an investigation is underway. “A video has gone viral on social media showing a man flaunting arms. We know the person in the video. I have told officers to find out where the video was made and under which police station it falls,” he told reporters on Tuesday.

The Commissioner added that police have been directed to determine whether the weapons seen in the video are real or replicas. “If it is real, then we will see whether it was a licenced one or not. If it was licenced, then we will check whether the conditions were violated,” he said.

Authorities have indicated that if any illegality is found, action will be initiated under the Arms Act. The development has intensified political scrutiny, with critics demanding strict enforcement of laws governing the display and use of firearms in public spaces.

As the probe continues, the incident has reignited debate over social media content, political accountability and the glorification of weapons in viral reels.

