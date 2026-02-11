Mumbai, February 11: Gold prices in Dubai traded firm on Wednesday, February 11, 2026, with rates holding near recent highs amid steady global bullion trends. The yellow metal continued to consolidate at elevated levels as investors monitored movements in the US dollar, interest rate expectations and geopolitical developments. Check out the 18K, 21K, 22K and 24K Dubai gold rate today, February 11, in AED, USD and INR below.

Following recent volatility in international markets, gold rates in Dubai are hovering near record levels, supported by steady investment demand and cautious global sentiment. Traders are closely monitoring US economic data and currency movements, which continue to influence day to day price action across major gold purities. Dubai Gold Rate Today: 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices for February 10.

Market sentiment remains cautious after recent volatility, though strong safe haven demand continues to support prices. Jewellery buyers are closely tracking price movements as retail rates remain elevated across major purities. Gold Rate Today, February 11, 2026: Check 22K & 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Dubai Gold Price Today, February 11, 2026

Purity Unit Price (AED) Price (USD) Price (INR) 24K 1 Gram 607.50 165.50 15,930 10 Grams 6,075.00 1,655.00 1,59,300 1 Tola 7,078.88 1,927.88 1,85,265 22K 1 Gram 565.00 154.00 14,820 10 Grams 5,650.00 1,540.00 1,48,200 1 Tola 6,585.50 1,794.60 1,72,320 21K 1 Gram 540.00 147.30 14,160 10 Grams 5,400.00 1,473.00 1,41,600 1 Tola 6,300.00 1,718.40 1,65,240 18K 1 Gram 460.00 125.50 12,060 10 Grams 4,600.00 1,255.00 1,20,600 1 Tola 5,343.00 1,457.10 1,40,520

Note: Gold rates are indicative and exclude making charges, VAT, GST, TCS and other applicable levies. Local retail prices may vary slightly.

The 24K gold price in Dubai stood at AED 607.50 per gram on February 11, while 22K gold was priced at AED 565 per gram. Gold prices across purities continue to track global trends, with investors watching upcoming economic data and central bank cues to assess whether bullion extends gains or moves into further consolidation in the near term.

