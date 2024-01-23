Dibrugarh (Assam) [India], January 23 (ANI): Union Minister Sarbabanda Sonowal paid floral tribute to freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 128th birth anniversary in Dibrugarh on Tuesday.

"On Parakram Diwas today, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal, offered floral tributes to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary at Dibrugarh, Assam," as per a media release from the minister's office.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Lawyer Hurls Shoe at Judge Inside Courtroom in Agar.

After paying tribute to the freedom fighter, the Union Minister said, "The greatness of Netaji will forever keep him treasured and alive in the hearts of every Indian. Netaji's commitment to freedom and to the cause of nation-building has always inspired generations. I seek Netaji's divine blessing for all of us, especially the young, towards this cause."

Meanwhile, Tripura Governor Nallu Indrasena Reddy paid tribute to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on his 128th birth anniversary in Agartala's Gol Bazar area on Tuesday.

Also Read | RBI Mute Spectator: Allahabad High Court Criticises Reserve Bank of India, Says 'Allowing Banks To Charge High Interest Rates'.

"Today is the birth anniversary of the great fighter of India, Subhash Chandra Bose. I am here to pay tribute. I would like to urge the youth of Tripura to follow his path and build a drug-free society for our future Tripura," the Tripura Governor said.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha also paid floral tribute to freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 128th birth anniversary in Agartala on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister appealed to the people to follow Subhash Chandra Bose's ideology.

"We are celebrating the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. We have all gathered here to participate in the rally organised here. I want to appeal to the people to follow his ideology," Saha told ANI.

PM Modi also paid floral tribute to the legendary freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary at the Samvidhan Sadan (Old Parliament Building) in New Delhi.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, and other leaders also paid floral tributes to Netaji at Samvidhan Sadan.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee paid floral tribute to freedom fighter Subhash Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary in Kolkata on Tuesday.

President Droupadi Murmu also paid floral tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at Rashtrapati Bhavan on his birth anniversary, observed as Parakram Diwas.

Taking to 'X' she said, "I pay my tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary observed as Parakram Diwas! Netaji demonstrated extraordinary commitment to the cause of India's freedom. His unparalleled courage and charisma inspired Indians to fight fearlessly against colonial rule. His powerful personality had a profound impact on our freedom struggle. The nation will always remember Netaji with utmost gratitude."

"In line with the vision of the Prime Minister to take steps to duly honour the contribution of luminaries who played a significant role in the freedom struggle, the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was started being celebrated as Parakram Diwas in 2021," the PMO said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)