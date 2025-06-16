Patna (Bihar) [India], June 16 (ANI): Union Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal announced a major infra push to boost Inland Waterways in Bihar, reaffirming the collective effort to rejuvenate rivers in the country, especially the National Waterways. He said that Inland Water Transport (IWT) was an environmentally sustainable mode of transport.

The announcements were made at the inaugural session of the Consultative Workshop on Inland Waterways Development on National Waterways-1 (river Ganga), the first such workshop held in Patna on Monday.

Speaking at the workshop, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said, "Today, at this Consultative Workshop, we reaffirm our collective effort to rejuvenate our rivers, especially the National Waterways, to become engines of our future growth, not merely a relic of our past. IWT is the cleanest, most cost-effective, and environmentally sustainable mode of transport."

Setting the context for the rejuvenation of the river Ganga, Union Minister Sonowal said, "I bow with reverence to the sacred river Ganga -- the eternal source of life, civilisation, and spiritual energy in this land. In her flowing waters lie centuries of culture, wisdom, livelihood, and continuity. Ganga is not just a river; she is the heartbeat of the Indian subcontinent. And today, as we gather in Patna -- a city nurtured by her embrace -- we renew our resolve to align this sacred river with the nation's modern journey of growth and transformation."

Sarbananda Sonowal announced major initiative in infrastructure development to boost inland waterways in Bihar.

Sonowal said, "Patna is being considered for the introduction of a Water Metro, replicating the successful Kochi Water Metro model, either full or in part, depending upon geographical condition. The proposed system aims to connect both banks of the river and offer a clean, efficient, and modern urban mobility solution for the capital city. In addition, a Ship Repair Facility will be set up in Patna to support a robust inland vessel ecosystem. Apart from repair, this facility will also be equipped to construct new ships. These developments mark a significant step in revitalising River Ganga as a lifeline for sustainable urban transport and align with national efforts to promote eco-friendly, river-centric development."

The Union Minister also announced setting up a Joint Task Force among the Bihar Government, Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, and IWAI to explore sustainable development opportunities on the Ganga (NW-1) in Bihar.

Patna-based National Inland Navigation Institute (NINI) is being upgraded as Centre of Excellence (CoE) with fresh investment for the upgradation of facilities and adding newer ones. NINI is the premier national institution in the field of inland water navigation.

In order to give a boost to passenger movement on NW-1 (Ganga), Sonowal announced, "The Narendra Modi government is committed to transforming inland water transport into a reliable, efficient, and eco-friendly mode of transportation for the people of Bihar. With 16 new community jetties, in addition to the existing 21 community jetties in the state, being developed across key districts, local farmers, traders, and small businesses will gain direct access to river-based markets. The Patna is set to become a logistics hub for northern Bihar and the Kalughat Terminal for Nepal-bound trade, seamlessly integrating with road and rail networks."

"The deployment of Quick Pontoon Opening Mechanisms (QPOMs) at FOUR locations and TWO Ro-Pax terminals, along with TWO hybrid electric catamaran vessels, ensures a smooth, green, and affordable journey for passengers. These efforts reflect the Modi government's vision of a cleaner, greener, and more connected Bihar through sustainable inland waterways. These announcements are not just policy statements. They are a declaration of our intent -- that Bihar, blessed by Ganga, will become a leading hub for inland water-based commerce, tourism, and innovation. With this infrastructure, Patna will emerge as the Water Transport Hub on the river Ganga (NW 1)," he added.

Highlighting the progress of Inland Waterways since 2014 under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Sonowal said, "Inland Waterways have undergone a remarkable transformation under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Cargo movement has grown by over 700 per cent, with operational waterways increasing nearly ninefold (over 800 per cent) and investments rising fivefold (510 per cent) since 2014. This sector is now a vital pillar of our multimodal logistics strategy, offering a clean, cost-effective alternative to road and rail for transporting heavy and bulk cargo. The rise in river cruise routes -- a handsome growth of 333 per cent since 2013 -- also reflects the growing tourism potential of our national waterways."

The Jal Marg Vikas Project (JMVP), approved in January 2018 at a cost of Rs 5,061.15 crore, aims to develop National Waterway-1 (Haldia to Varanasi) over a 1,390 km stretch with assured depth and width for smooth navigation. As of May 2025, the project is 68.86 per cent physically complete, with traffic increasing 220 per cent from 5.05 MMT in 2014-15 to 16.38 MMT in 2024-25. With environmental safeguards like zero liquid discharge, bio-toilets, and pingers to protect Gangetic dolphins.

Key components of JMVP include the development of cargo terminals, fairway maintenance along the Varanasi to Haldia stretch of NW-1, and navigational locks that reduce vessel transit time. The project also features community jetties supporting daily footfall of up to 1.22 lakh passengers, cargo aggregation hubs to lower logistics costs, and Quick Pontoon Opening Mechanisms (QPOM) to minimise delays. It further includes facilities like a ship repair hub, a cruise terminal, and training infrastructure to support the growing inland waterways ecosystem.

India's inland waterways sector has witnessed a remarkable transformation under the Narendra Modi government, expanding from just three (03) operational National Waterways (NW) in 2014 to 29 operational NWs across 11 states today.

A total of 111 NWs have been declared, spanning 23 States and 4 Union Territories with a cumulative navigable length of 20,187 km. To support this growing network, 124 terminals--including 27 permanent and 97 floating terminals--are now operational.

Cargo movement on national waterways reached 145.84 million tonnes in FY 2024-25, growing at a CAGR of 20.89 per cent since 2014. In FY-25, 85 per cent of the cargo comprised coal, iron ore, coke, sand, fly ash, vehicles, passengers, limestone, clinker, and cement, highlighting inland waterways as a key mode for bulk and heavy freight.

IWAI is currently conducting 10,000 km of longitudinal surveys per month to assess Least Available Depth (LAD), with coverage set to expand from 11 states in FY24 to 22 states and 4 UTs by FY27. Reflecting the sector's growing significance, projects worth Rs 35,000 crore project pipeline--including PPP initiatives--has been prepared for the next five years.

The government's commitment is further underscored by a 48 per cent increase in the annual budget, rising from Rs 1,203 crore in FY24 to Rs 1,752 crore in FY25.

Top officials of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), and the Government of Bihar, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand, among others, were also present at the inaugural session of the consultive workshop. (ANI)

