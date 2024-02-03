Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 3 (ANI): The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday attended a unique book release programme to create awareness about organ donation.

On this occasion, Sonowal unveiled two books. The event was also attended by the Chancellor of the University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya, Mahbubul Hoque and Kuladhar Saikia, ex-DGP, Assam, among others.

Taking to 'X', Sonowal appreciated the organisers for organising the event, which aims to create awareness about organ donation.

"Glad to release the books 'Bikal Brikka Aru Sushtha Jeewan' and 'Ray of Star' in Guwahati. My appreciation to the North East Care Foundation and the Zublee Foundation for organising the event, which also aimed to create awareness about organ donation," Sonowal said in a post on 'X'.

The event was organised by the Northeast Care Foundation and Zublee Foundation at NEDFi House in Guwahati. (ANI)

