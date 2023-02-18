Majuli (Assam) [India], February 18 (ANI): Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday visited the construction site of Majuli-Jorhat bridge over Brahmaputra to take stock of the work in progress.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone of the bridge project across the River Brahmaputra exactly two years ago on February 18 in 2021.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Road Accident: Passenger Bus Overturns in Sagar, Four Killed, 35 Injured.

For people living on Majuli Island, the 2-lane major bridge including approaches over the Brahmaputra River between Majuli (Kamalabari) and Jorhat (Nimati Ghat) (6.8 km) on NH-715K costing Rs 925.47 crore is being constructed.

Sonowal urged officials and engineers associated with the project to expedite the construction of the sub-structure of the bridge.

Also Read | Maha Shivratri 2023: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Offers Prayers at Devi Talab Mandir, Maha Lakshmi Mandir in Jalandhar.

"PM Narendra Modi ji has laid great emphasis on transforming the transportation sector of Assam and the North East. I believe that the long-awaited Jorhat-Majuli bridge will open a new horizon in this direction," Sonowal said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)