New Delhi [India], November 12 (ANI): Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Thursday slammed Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot over the issue of VAT levied by the state government on petrol and diesel.

Shekhawat said, "The people of Rajasthan are asking from Ashok Gehlot that when everyone can reduce the taxes on fuel prices why can't the Rajasthan government do so."

Also Read | Gujarat Horror: Minor Girl Raped, Strangled to Death in Bharuch District.

"When the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government can reduce the taxes and also Congress-led Punjab government can also do so, then why are people of Rajasthan are being forced to buy the most expensive diesel and petrol anywhere in the country," he added.

He also said that "Ashok Gehlot can also take advice from Punjab government on how to reduce the tax."

Also Read | ISI Supporting Infiltration Bids In India, Pakistani Terrorist Reveals to NIA.

The Chief Minister has urged the Centre to further reduce the excise duty on petrol and diesel which will lead automatically lead to a reduction in the VAT levied by states.

"With the reduction of Excise Duty by the Center, the VAT of the states is automatically reduced in the same proportion, yet we demand that the Center should reduce the Excise Duty more to reduce the inflation," tweeted the chief minister.

Earlier on Sunday, the Punjab government announced a reduction in the prices of petrol and diesel in the state by Rs 10 and Rs 5 per litre respectively.

Many other states have also reduced the prices of petrol and diesel in the respective states after the Government of India, on the eve of Diwali, had announced a reduction of central excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10 respectively. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)