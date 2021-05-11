Jodhpur, May 10 (PTI) Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Monday dedicated a 120-bed COVID care centre to Jodhpur in Rajasthan and said people with mild and moderate symptoms will be treated at this facility.

The Atal Community COVID Relief Center has been developed on the premises of the National Skill Training Center under the guidance and supervision of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)-Jodhpur.

A team of doctors and paramedics from the AIIMS will be taking care of patients at this 120-bed centre which has facilities like oxygen supply and health monitoring devices, among others, officials said.

Shekhawat said that this COVID care centre has been developed entirely with public support and contributions.

Patients with mild and moderate symptoms will be treated here and serious ones will be sent to main hospital of the city, he said.

"People from across the world helped in realisation of the dream of this centre. We got cylinders from Dubai, monitors from London, oxygen concentrators from Germany and we are expecting five ventilator beds from London in the next 2-3 days," Shekhawat said.

He said that though a small initiative, it would help a lot in addressing the shortage of beds and oxygen cylinders in the city and would fairly help in decongestion of main city hospitals.

Shekhawat earlier had proposed to set up a 500-bed COVID care centre at the MBM Engineering College but given certain constraints, he went on to establish this new centre with the help of AIIMS, Jodhpur.

