New Delhi [India], February 25 (ANI): Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, along with Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta, on Wednesday graced the 33rd annual edition of the South Asia Travel and Tourism Exchange (SATTE), a premier travel and tourism exposition of India at Yashobhoomi at Delhi's Dwarka.

The distinguished delegates, industry leaders, and tour and travel operators from across India and abroad also graced the annual edition of the South Asia Travel and Tourism Exchange (SATTE).

As per the release, on the occasion, prominent personalities from tourism industries comprising Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India; Anita Mendiratta, General of UN Tourism (formerly UNWTO); Suman Billa, Additional Secretary & Director General, Ministry of Tourism, Government of India; Subhash Goyal, Chairman, STIC Travel Group; Dr Upasana Arora, Managing Director, Yashoda Super Specialty Hospitals; Pasang Dorjee Sona, Minister of Tourism, (Arunachal Pradesh), and others shared the dais.

Speaking on the occasion, the Union Tourism Minister said that tourism, which had remained on the margins of national policymaking for decades, has now moved to the centre of India's development agenda under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He maintained that tourism is not merely about travel, but a powerful engine for livelihood generation, entrepreneurship and inclusive economic growth.

Emphasising that the future belongs to nations that successfully blend culture with commerce, he noted that today's global travellers seek authentic experiences, wellness, heritage and meaningful human connections.

The Union Tourism Minister added that the government is transforming the sector through a comprehensive national approach focused on heritage conservation, environmental sustainability and community empowerment, with the vision of establishing India as an experience-led destination and a global leader in responsible tourism.

Speaking on the occasion, the Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta highlighted the unprecedented development witnessed in the Union Territory of Ladakh under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He highlighted that world-class road infrastructure has strengthened connectivity from Leh to remote border areas, enhancing accessibility and boosting tourism potential.

The Lieutenant Governor also referred to the rapid progress of the Zoji La Tunnel, which will ensure all-weather connectivity to Ladakh and further accelerate tourism growth.

Kavinder Gupta said that Ladakh is home to several world-renowned tourist destinations known for their natural beauty, adventure, and spiritual heritage.

Prominent attractions include Pangong Lake, famous for its changing blue hues; Nubra Valley, known for sand dunes and double-humped camels; Leh, the historic capital; and Khardung La, one of the highest motorable passes in the world. Other major attractions include Magnetic Hill, Tso Moriri, Hemis Monastery, Shanti Stupa, Zanskar Valley, Lamayuru Monastery, Drass, Aryan Valley, and Hanle, which also hosts the Indian Astronomical Observatory with the MACE Telescope, he added.

Describing Ladakh as a fast-emerging global tourism destination, he pointed to its pristine landscapes, spiritual heritage and adventure tourism appeal. He said the administration has taken several initiatives to promote year-round tourism, including fixing dates for UT-level festivals, participation in national and international travel marts, the launch of a new tourism logo, and the organisation of FAM tours.

He added that steps are being taken to simplify registration processes for hotels and travel operators through an online portal, while environmental sustainability is being prioritised through support for sewage treatment infrastructure.

Inviting tour and travel operators to include Ladakh prominently in their packages, he assured full support from the administration to ensure that every visitor leaves with a safe, memorable and enriching experience.

The Lt Governor said that the administration will extend every possible support, coordination and facilitation to strengthen the tourism sector and ensure that visitors receive the best possible experience in Ladakh. He urged stakeholders to work collectively to ensure that every tourist returns with a safe, pleasant and unforgettable journey.

Kavidner Gupta invoked the popular line associated with Amitabh Bachchan, "Kuch Din Toh Guzariye Gujarat Mein" and, in the same spirit, invited travellers to explore Ladakh, saying, "Kuch Din Toh Aaiyein Ladakh Mein," encouraging all to experience the region's breathtaking beauty, rich culture and warm hospitality.

Around 2000 exhibitors from both India and abroad are participating in the 33rd edition of SATTE 2026, which has started in the Yashobhoomi International Exhibition Centre. There are representatives from 60 countries who will participate in the B2B meetings. (ANI)

