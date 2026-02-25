New Delhi [India], February 25 (ANI): Union Minister for Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare and Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday inaugurated the three-day Pusa Krishi Vigyan Mela at the ICAR-IARI campus in the national capital, outlining a sweeping reform agenda aimed at steering Indian farming toward "Developed Agriculture-Self-Reliant India."

According to an official press release, the minister laid out a clear message: delays in farmers' payments, procedural bottlenecks and weak monitoring systems will no longer be tolerated.

Also Read | Gold Silver Prices Today, February 25, 2026: 24K Gold Rises to INR 1,61,890; Silver Hits INR 2.85 Lakh per Kg.

The annual fair, held at the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), was inaugurated with a ceremonial plantation drive. The event was attended by Agriculture Secretary Devesh Chaturvedi, ICAR Director General ML Jat and IARI Director CH Srinivasa Rao, along with scientists, progressive farmers and institutional representatives, the release stated.

Placing farmers at the centre of policymaking, Chouhan shared the stage with cultivators and personally assisted a differently-abled farmer, reinforcing what the ministry described as a "Farmer First" approach. Seven farmers were honoured with the IARI Krishi Adhyeta Award during the event.

Also Read | Semiconnect Conference 2026: Gujarat To Host 3rd Edition of Global Semiconductor Summit in Gandhinagar March 1.

Addressing pending dues, the minister warned that any agency or state government delaying farmers' payments would have to pay 12% interest on the withheld amount. He emphasised that the Centre would explore mechanisms to transfer its share directly into farmers' bank accounts in case of state-level delays. "Parking farmers' funds and profiting from delays will not be allowed," he said.

On agricultural mechanisation and subsidy-linked schemes, Chouhan noted that over 18 central schemes are being implemented through states, but stressed the need for stronger monitoring to ensure benefits reach genuine farmers. He cited cases where listed beneficiaries did not receive equipment despite allocated funds.

The minister also proposed strengthening Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) as district-level agricultural reform command centres to bridge research and extension gaps. On Kisan Credit Cards (KCC), he reiterated that loans are available at an effective 4% interest rate but insisted there must be zero delays, holding banks accountable for timely disbursal.

Calling for reforms in pesticide licensing, Chouhan advocated a transparent, time-bound and simplified approval system to curb substandard products and speed up access to quality inputs. On Minimum Support Price (MSP) procurement, he suggested reducing the current three-month window to one month to ensure farmers receive prompt payments.

Highlighting the Centre's annual fertiliser subsidy of over Rs 2 lakh crore, the minister said the government would consider direct benefit transfer of the subsidy into farmers' accounts, enabling them to decide input purchases independently.

Chouhan also announced that the "Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan" will resume in April ahead of the Kharif season, with scientists reaching villages to transfer lab innovations directly to fields. He described the Pusa fair as a national congregation of farmers and innovators, and directed IARI to scale up the event further next year, the press release added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)