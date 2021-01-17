Panaji, Jan 17 (PTI) Union AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik, who is undergoing treatment at the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) following a road accident, is doing well and his general condition is much better, an official said on Sunday.

Naik, 68, received injuries, while his wife Vijaya and an aide died on January 11 when their car met with an accident near Ankola in Uttar Kannada district while he was returning to his home state Goa from Dharmasthala in neighbouring Karnataka.

"Naik is doing well and his general condition is much better. All his vital parameters including blood pressure, pulse rate and oxygen levels are within normal limits," GMCH Dean Dr Shivanand Bandekar said in a medical bulletin.

Naik still continues to be on a high flow nasal cannula oxygenation, Bandekar said, adding all his blood values are within normal limits.

The GMCH dean said Naik's left upper limb and left lower limb dressings have been changed today and wounds are looking healthy.

"Upper limb and lower limb passive and active assisted mobilisation were done today. Naik continues to be on semi- solid diet," Bandekar said.

