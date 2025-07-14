India News | Union Minister Sonowal Envisions BIMSTEC Maritime Transport Pact as Blueprint to Transform Bay of Bengal for Tourism Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. The event is being attended by policymakers, high end officials, maritime experts, port authorities, private sector stakeholders, and academic scholars from all seven BIMSTEC nations, i.e. Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka & Thailand. Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW), Sarbananda Sonowal (Photo/ANI)

Vishakhapatnam (Kerala) [India], July 14 (ANI): The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW), Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurated the second edition of BIMSTEC Ports Conclave on Monday, according to Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways press release. The two-day event played a critical role in strengthening regional maritime connectivity, ports cooperation and sustainable development in the Bay of Bengal region.Also Read | Double Murder Shocks Delhi: 2 Best Friends Die After Stabbing Each Other in Khyala, Police Probing Motive Behind Attack.The event is being attended by policymakers, high end officials, maritime experts, port authorities, private sector stakeholders, and academic scholars from all seven BIMSTEC nations, i.e. Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Thailand, added the release.Envisaging the role of BIMSTEC Ports Conclave as the springboard for sustainable development of port led industrial clusters, the Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal shared his vision and said, "The BIMSTEC Ports Conclave stands as a springboard to unlock the immense potential of Blue Economy from the Bay of Bengal region. Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has a 'Neighbourhood First' Policy and in this sees BIMSTEC nations as key partners in regional prosperity." Also Read | Delhi School Hoax Bomb Threat: 1 Navy, 2 CRPF Schools Receive Threatening Emails in National Capital (Watch Videos)."We want this platform to enhance collaboration among all member nations for strengthening port led industrialisation, digital integration and skill development which in turn boost cruise tourism, and foster coastal economic zones. Together, we aim to create a seamless and efficient network of ports that can serve as engines of growth. The Union Minister called upon its speedy ratification of AMTC and implementation, added the release.Sarbananda Sonowal announced that a BIMSTEC Sustainable Maritime Transport Centre is going to be established under the Indian Ocean Centre of Excellence for Sustainable Maritime Transport (IOCE-SMarT) at the Maritime Training Institute in Powai, Mumbai. Underlining the role of this centre to operationalise AMTC BIMSTEC, Sarbananda Sonowal said, "The centre marks a significant step forward in operationalising the BIMSTEC AMTC pact. This Centre will act as a catalyst for harmonising maritime policies, advancing digital and green transformation, and building the skills and capacity of our maritime workforce. By fostering collaboration and innovation, it will help reduce trade costs, enhance connectivity, and position the Bay of Bengal as a vibrant, sustainable hub of regional and global trade." The Conclave featured two key sessions shaping BIMSTEC's maritime future. The first focused on boosting private sector investment and PPPs to overcome outdated infrastructure and limited coordination, proposing a regional PPP facilitation platform and harmonised laws.The second explored opportunities from shifting global supply chains, highlighting prospects to attract manufacturing hubs in shipbuilding, logistics, electronics, and renewables. Both sessions stressed the need for co-coordinate strategies, improved connectivity, and policy reforms to unlock the Bay of Bengal's potential as a resilient trade and industry hub.The Conclave's sessions focused on operationalising the BIMSTEC Maritime Transport Agreement, harmonising customs and logistics to boost intra-regional trade, and unlocking cruise tourism's potential through PPPs and joint branding. Panels explored plans for port-linked industrial zones, digital integration, and sustainable cruise routes, alongside proposals for a BIMSTEC Ports Coordination Centre and a regional Port Community System.Emphasis was placed on joint investment in multimodal logistics parks, SEZs, and enhancing hinterland connectivity. The need to upskill the maritime workforce through cross-border training, industry-academia ties, and green shipping innovation was highlighted as crucial to the region's future. Collectively, these discussions charted a strategic roadmap to transform the Bay of Bengal into a resilient trade, tourism, and logistics hub.Speaking about Kaladaan project, which is being discussed at the event, the Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said, "The Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport Project stands as a transformative gateway connecting India's Northeast to the Bay of Bengal, dramatically reducing transit time and trade costs while unlocking new economic opportunities for the region. As envisioned by our dynamic PM Modi, under India's Act East Policy, Kaladan is not just a bilateral initiative with Myanmar, but a model for seamless regional connectivity across BIMSTEC. By linking ports, trade corridors, and value chains, it has the potential to catalyse inclusive growth, deepen integration with our neighbours, and bring the Northeast closer to the global marketplace.""Through collaborative planning and policy alignment, Kaladan can truly become a cornerstone of our shared vision for prosperity and sustainable development in the Bay of Bengal." he added.At the inaugural session, the Union Minister Sonowal was joined by the Union Minister of State for MoPSW, Shantanu Thakur, the MP of Visakhapatnam, M Sribharat; the Secretary General of BIMSTEC, Mani Pandey; the Secretary of MoPSW, TK Ramachandran; the Chairman of Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) and Dredging Corporation of India (DCI), M Angamuthu along with 28 delegates from all the BIMSTEC member nations. (ANI)(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. 