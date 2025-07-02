Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 2 (ANI): In a significant legal development, Union Minister of State for Education and DoNER Sukanta Majumdar has filed a writ petition before the Calcutta High Court challenging repeated "illegal and arbitrary" detentions by the state authorities in violation of constitutional safeguards, a release from Sukanta Majumdar's office said.

The petition, filed through his legal counsel, details various instances of unlawful restriction and detention by the police, allegedly carried out with complete disregard for the due process of law and the fundamental rights guaranteed under Articles 14, 19, and 21 of the Constitution of India.

Through the petition, Majumdar has sought the following major reliefs from the High Court: Issuance of a Writ of Mandamus directing state authorities to strictly act within the constitutional and legal framework while dealing with political protests or engagements by the petitioner.

Directions for a high-level impartial enquiry into the repeated illegal detentions of the petitioner, to be conducted by a senior police officer not below the rank of Additional Director General.

Disciplinary action against the erring police officers responsible for these illegal acts.

Issuance of a Writ of Certiorari to call for all relevant records and documents relating to the petitioner's unlawful detention on June 28, 2025, and similar instances, to ensure justice.

An injunction order restraining authorities from interfering with the petitioner's liberty and movement without due process.

Mandatory orders directing the government to publish and enforce Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the lawful and dignified treatment of public representatives.

The petition also prays for ad-interim reliefs, including immediate protection of the petitioner's fundamental rights and prevention of future illegal actions.

Majumdar has reiterated through this legal action that the continuous misuse of police power for political vendetta cannot be tolerated in a democratic republic governed by the rule of law. This step aims not only to uphold his rights but also to safeguard democratic values and the constitutional rights of all public representatives. (ANI)

