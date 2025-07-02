Mumbai, July 2: A woman who found a live worm inside a packet of Good Day biscuits has won a major legal battle against Britannia Industries and a Churchgate-based retail chemist shop. The South Mumbai District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed both the manufacturer and the retailer to pay her a total of INR 1.75 lakh in compensation. The incident dates back to 2019, when the 34-year-old IT professional, Inderpreet Kaur Dhillon, from Malad consumed the contaminated biscuit, leading to nausea and vomiting.

According to a mid-day report, Inderpreet Kaur Dhillon purchased the Good Day biscuit packet from M/s Ashok M Shah, an authorised retailer near Churchgate Station. Shortly after eating two biscuits, she felt sick and found a live worm inside the packet. Despite raising the issue with the shopkeeper and contacting Britannia’s customer care, she received no satisfactory response, which compelled her to take legal action. Service Charge on Food Bills: Delhi High Court Says ‘Restaurants Can’t Impose It, Customer Can Pay Voluntarily’.

According to a report by the Free Press Journal, the complainant submitted the biscuit packet to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s Food Analyst Department, which confirmed the presence of extraneous matter, declaring the product unfit for consumption. Despite issuing a legal notice to Britannia in February 2019, she was ignored, forcing her to file a formal complaint under the Consumer Protection Act seeking compensation for mental agony and litigation costs. 'Why Order From Restaurant That Serves Vegetarian and Non-Vegetarian Food?': Mumbai Consumer Court Sides With 'Wow Momo' After Complainants Seek Compensation for Hurting Religious Sentiments.

After nearly six years and over 30 to 35 hearings, the South Mumbai Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission examined the case and ruled in favour of the complainant on June 27, 2025. The court ordered Britannia to pay INR 1.5 lakh and the retailer INR 25,000 within 45 days, warning that failure to comply would attract 9% annual interest. The commission also emphasised that both parties were jointly liable for selling a contaminated product, highlighting their failure to prove the biscuit was free from defects.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 02, 2025 02:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).