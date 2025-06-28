Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 28 (ANI): Union Minister and West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar was detained on Saturday while protesting against the alleged gangrape incident at South Calcutta Law College in Kolkata.

The protest was organised by the party at Gariahat Crossing in Kolkata. Waiving the BJP flags, they attempted to climb over the barricades guarded by police personnel.

"This is the face of democracy in West Bengal. Mamata Banerjee has ruined democracy in the state...The police have arrested me and other workers (of the BJP)...," he told reporters while being escorted by police to a van.

Meanwhile, the father of one of the accused in the Kolkata alleged gangrape case demanded strict punishment in case he is found guilty.

"First, I am a citizen of India, then a father. The matter is sub-judice and the police are carrying out the investigation. We have trust in the court...Strict punishment should be given to him if he is found to be involved in the incident...We have full faith in the Kolkata police...," he told ANI.

The Bharatiya Janata Party formed a four-member investigation committee to probe the incident.

The committee, constituted by Union Minister and BJP national president JP Nadda, comprised former Union Ministers Satpal Singh and Meenakshi Lekhi, along with MPs Biplab Deb and Manan Mishra. They will visit the crime scene and submit their report to Minister Nadda.

"BJP National President, Jagat Prakash Nadda, has strongly condemned the heinous incident of gangrape of a student at Kolkata Law College in West Bengal and expressed concern over the state's law and order situation. In this context, the party has constituted an inquiry committee comprising the following members," the letter from the party stated."This inquiry committee will visit the crime scene shortly and submit its report to the Hon'ble National President," it added.

Kolkata Police on Saturday arrested the guard of the South Calcutta Law College, where a female student was allegedly gang-raped.

The police said, "Guard of the Law College, Pinaki Banerjee (55) has also been arrested in the case."

Earlier, the police had arrested three accused within 24 hours. The three accused, named as Monojit Mishra (31), Zaib Ahmed (19), and Pramit Mukhopadhyay (20), were former students or staff members of the same law college. (ANI)

