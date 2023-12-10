Shri Ram Padyatra from Delhi to Ayodhya flagged off by Union Ministers Meenakashi Lekhi and Ashwini Choubey. (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI): Union Ministers Meenakashi Lekhi and Ashwini Choubey flagged off ISKCON's Shri Ram Padyatra from Delhi to Ayodhya on Sunday.

While speaking to ANI, Union Minister Meenakashi Lekhi said, "I am very privileged that this (Shriram Padyatra from Delhi to Ayodhya) padayatra is starting from my constituency."

Giving details about the Padyatra, Lekhi said, "This Padyatra is very special as it is in the name of Lord Ram. All members of ISKCON will start padayatra from here, cover a distance of 17 kilometres daily, and within 41 days, they will reach Ayodhya while completing the entire pilgrimage and awakening the masses. Wherever there will be a halt, the distribution of Prasad, Bhajans, and Kirtan will take place at those places."

"Ram lives in the soul of this country, we will see the construction of the Ram temple, and all this will happen before our eyes. This is historical and we consider ourselves fortunate. All this was possible due to PM Modi," Lekhi added.

The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust has decided to enthrone Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram Temple between noon and 12:45 pm on January 22, next year.

The trust has invited 4,000 saints of all sects for the ceremony. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya next year.

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, next year, a week before the main ceremony.

A Vedic priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, will perform the main rituals of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22.

From January 14 to January 22, Ayodhya will mark the Amrit Mahautsav. A 1008 Hundi Mahayagya will also be organised, in which thousands of devotees will be fed.

Several tent cities are being erected in Ayodhya to accommodate thousands of devotees, who are expected to arrive in the temple town of Uttar Pradesh for the grand consecration of the Ram Temple.

According to the Sri Ram Janambhoomi Trust, arrangements will be made for 10,000-15,000 people.

Local authorities are gearing up for the anticipated surge in visitors around the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony and are in the process of implementing enhanced security measures and making logistical arrangements to ensure a smooth and spiritually enriching experience for all attendees. (ANI)

