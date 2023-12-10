Hyderabad, December 10: As the preparations to inaugurate the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya are underway, the daughter of outgoing Telangana CM and BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha said on Sunday that this is a dream come true for crores of Hindus. In a post on her X timeline written in Telugu, she expressed her happiness for the to-be-inaugurated grand Ram Temple.

Taking to 'X', K Kavitha posted, "During the auspicious time when the idol of Sri Seetharama Chandra Swamy is installed in Ayodhya, which is a dream come true for crores of Hindus, the country welcomes it along with Telangana." She also shared a video of under under-construction Ram Temple along with the X post. Ram Mandir in Ayodhya: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Hails PM Narendra Modi As Group of 300 Leaves on Foot for Holy City.

Meanwhile, the sanctum-sanctorum, where Lord Ram's idol will be kept, is close to completion. The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust has decided to enthrone Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram Temple between noon and 12:45 pm on January 22, next year. The trust has invited 4,000 saints of all sects for the ceremony. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya next year.

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, next year, a week before the main ceremony. Several tent cities are being erected in Ayodhya to accommodate thousands of devotees, who are expected to arrive in the temple town of Uttar Pradesh for the grand consecration of the Ram Temple. Ram Temple Inauguration: Opposition Leaders Also To Be Invited for Ram Mandir’s Consecration in Ayodhya.

Local authorities are gearing up for the anticipated surge in visitors around the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony and are in the process of implementing enhanced security measures and making logistical arrangements to ensure a smooth and spiritually enriching experience for all attendees.

