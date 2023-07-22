Chennai, Jul 22 (PTI) Four Central Ministers distributed appointment letters to candidates at the Rozgar Mela held in various places across Tamil Nadu on Saturday.

The Rozgar Mela was part of the promise made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to create 10 lakh government jobs and to appoint deserving people in the respective positions, said Union Minister for Earth Sciences Kiren Rijiju after giving away the appointment letters to newly recruited candidates at an event held at the National Institute of Fashion Technology, here.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Son Kills Mother's Lover in Barabanki Over Illicit Relationship, Accused Arrested.

At a similar programme held at Raja Annamalai Puram, here, Union Minister of State for Entrepreneurship, Skill Development, Electronics, and Technology, Rajeev Chandrasekar said, "The culture of governance under the PM is all about Seva, Sushasan and GareebKalyan."

There has been a tectonic shift in the perception of government jobs today. It is no longer about power and exploitation but service to the people. We are today working in a mission mode to achieve our development goals, he said.

Also Read | Odisha: 56-Year-Old Man Arrested With Skins of Deer, Leopard in Kalahandi.

"Wishing all the 70,000 new members joining the government today, the very best in your service to the nation as you take forward the combined common goal of building a developed India, a #NewIndia in alignment with PM's vision of #SabkaSathSabkaVikaas," Chandrasekar tweeted.

In Tiruchirappalli, Union Fisheries Minister L Murugn gave away appointment letters to the candidates.

Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment A Narayanaswamy attended the event in Coimbatore and gave away appointment letters to the new appointees and congratulated them.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)