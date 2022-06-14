New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): After the Prime Minister's Office on Tuesday informed that the recruitment of 10 lakh people will be done by the Government in a mission mode in the next 1.5 years, several Cabinet Ministers hailed the decision.

Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur took to Twitter and wrote, "PM Narendra Modi ji has over the years made government more accountable and governance more people-centric, ensuring last-mile delivery. Enhancing the strength of the Government to meet the targets and opportunities towards the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat is another major step."

Union Minister Giriraj Singh wrote on Twitter, "Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi reviewed the position of human resource in all departments and ministries and directed that 10 lakh people should be recruited in mission mode by the government in the next 1.5 years."

Union Minister for Minister for Railways, Communications, Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw tweeted, "Creating opportunities and empowering youth."

Union Cabinet Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav tweeted, "India's journey as a strong economy under PM Shri @narendramodi ji has made sure we stay the course on human-centred development. The hiring of 10 lakh people will not only help the govt meet targets but also strengthen the march towards a fully Aatmanirbhar Bharat."

The direction from PM Modi came following a review of the status of human resources in all government departments and ministries, his office said.

The government's decision comes amid the opposition's frequent criticism of the issue of unemployment. A large number of vacant posts in different government sectors has often been flagged.

"PM Narendra Modi reviewed the status of Human Resources in all departments and ministries and instructed that recruitment of 10 lakh people be done by the Government in mission mode in next 1.5 years," the PMO said in a tweet. (ANI)

