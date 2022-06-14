Mi Smart Band 6 price in India has been slashed by Rs 500. The fitness tracker was launched in the country last year as the successor to the Mi Smart Band 5. The Smart Band 6 is now listed on the Xiaomi India website at Rs 2,999. Last year, it was introduced at Rs 3,499. Xiaomi Smarter Living 2022 Event: Mi Band 6, Mi TV 5X, Mi Notebook Launching Today in India; Watch Live Streaming Here.

ustomers can purchase the fitness tracker via Amazon India, Mi.com and Mi Home Stores. It is available in a single black colour option.Mi Smart Band 6 features a 1.56-inch AMOLED touch screen display with a resolution of 486x152 pixels. It comes with over 80 customisable band faces.

It also offers 30 workout types, including professional sports and indoor training. The fitness tracker also allows users to track their heart rate and SpO2 levels. Mi Smart Band 6 offers up to 14 days of battery life on a single charge and is 5ATM water-resistant. It is compatible with Android and iOS devices that support Bluetooth v5 connectivity.

