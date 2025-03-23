New Delhi [India], March 23 (ANI): Union Health Minister and BJP national president JP Nadda on Sunday paid tribute to political leader and activist Ram Manohar Lohia on his birth anniversary.

In a social media post on X, Nadda hailed Lohia for the contributions he had made for the upliftment of exploited and deprived class.

"I pay my heartfelt tributes to the great freedom fighter, founder of Sapt Kranti, Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia ji on his birth anniversary. Along with setting high standards of purity and transparency in Indian politics, revered Lohia ji has paved the way for nation building through his nationalist thinking and work of social empowerment. The work done by him towards the upliftment of the exploited and deprived class and social justice will always inspire all of us," Nadda posted on X.

Union Minster of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju also paid his tributes to Ram Manohar Lohia on his birth anniversary and stated that his works for the welfare of poor will always be remembered.

Taking to a social media post on X, Rijiju wrote, "Tribute to the great freedom fighter, dedicated to social justice, Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia ji on his birth anniversary. Your struggle and your work for the rights of the poor and the deprived will always be remembered."

Ram Manohar Lohia was an activist in the Indian Independence Movement and a socialist political leader. He was a member of the Praja Socialist Party and the Samyukta Socialist Party.

In 1962, Lohia contested against former PM Jawaharlal Nehru from Phulpur, but he lost the election. In 1963, he won the by-election and became from MP from Farukkhabad.

Later in 1967, he won the election from the Kannauj constituency. (ANI)

