By Aashique Hussain

New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI): In a new initiative aimed at strengthening grassroots communication and coordination, Ministers of State from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government will now be stationed at the BJP headquarters six days a week -- Monday to Saturday -- from 11 am to 5 pm, party sources said.

Also Read | Kolkata Gangrape Case: CCTV Footage Obtained From South Calcutta Law College Corroborates Victim's Allegations, Say Police.

Under this system, all Union Ministers of State will work closely with party leaders and workers. Their primary responsibility will be to strengthen coordination between the government and the BJP organisation, and to ensure that party workers' concerns are heard and addressed effectively, they said.

As per sources, starting Saturday, June 28, Minister of State for Women and Child Development Savitri Thakur will be present at the BJP headquarters for the entire day.

Also Read | Indian Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla Describes Life on ISS During Video Interaction With PM Narendra Modi, Says 'From Here, We See Sunrise and Sunset 16 Times a Day' (Watch Video).

On June 30, Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth will be on duty.

Minister of State for Road Transport, Harsh Malhotra, has been named for the duty for July 1.

On July 2, Minister of State for Tribal Affairs, Durga Das Uikey, will be present at the party headquarters for the entire day.

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan is stationed at the party headquarters for July 3.

For July 4, Minister of State for Cooperation Krishan Pal Gurjar has been named for the duty for July 1.

This move is aimed at improving grassroots-level communication and strengthening party-government synergy, sources said.

In addition to Union Ministers, one BJP national office-bearer will also be assigned duty alongside each Minister of State. These national secretaries or vice presidents will sit with the minister and listen to the concerns of BJP workers, working together to resolve them.

A roster has been prepared, directing all Ministers of State and party office-bearers to coordinate and provide solutions to the grievances of party workers. This step has been introduced to improve coordination between the organisation and the government and to ensure regular engagement with grassroots workers, party sources said.

According to sources, this initiative will also help compensate for the unavailability of certain party office-bearers due to their responsibilities related to upcoming elections and state-level assignments.

The scheduled BJP national office-bearers for the upcoming days are as follows. On June 28, National Secretary OP Dhankar was assigned to the work.

As of June 30, National Secretary Alka Gurjar will be stationed, while for July 1, National Secretary OP Dhankar will oversee these works.

On July 2, National Secretary Anil Antony and on July 3, National Secretary Arvind Menon have been stationed.

For July 4, National Vice President Rekha Verma and for July 5, National Secretary Rituraj Sinha, will oversee these works.

This step has been taken to ensure that visiting party workers no longer return without having their issues addressed. The BJP has introduced this enhanced coordination mechanism.

This arrangement is in addition to the ongoing system where one Union Minister attends public hearings for two hours daily, four to five days a week.

According to the BJP Sehyog Cell, Union Ministers are already scheduled for public interaction duties from Monday to Friday, between 3 pm and 5 pm. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)