New Delhi, Jul 2 (PTI) Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil on Wednesday said he discussed the use of modern technologies, like artificial intelligence (AI) and the internet of things (IoT) in the water sector with Union Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw.

He said they explored how emerging technologies can be integrated into water governance to make management systems more precise, transparent and effective.

"Under the leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are committed to making water management more precise, transparent and effective by integrating technology as an essential part of good governance," Patil said in a post on platform X.

The Jal Shakti ministry has earlier also acknowledged the potential of using emerging technologies for enhanced water resource management, including rainwater harvesting in drought-prone regions.

In a written response to a question in the Rajya Sabha during Budget session earlier this year, the ministry said the AI-based tools can be used for AI-Enabled Irrigation Scheduling, Remote Sensing and AI-Based Crop Monitoring, Automated Smart Irrigation Systems, Predictive Maintenance for Irrigation Infrastructure and Decision Support Systems.

The ministry had also said that IoT-based pressure and flow control valves were being implemented to ensure precise irrigation, preventing overwatering and conserving vital water resources.

AI-based remote sensing applications are monitoring crop water usage, while AI-powered maintenance systems are evaluating water supply based on seasonal variations, water availability, cropping patterns and real-time weather conditions, the ministry mentioned in its response.

