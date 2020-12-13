Nashik, Dec 13 (PTI) Taking a dig at the BJP over Union minister Raosaheb Danve's claim that China and Pakistan were behind the ongoing stir of farmers in Delhi, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has asked the Centre to conduct a "surgical strike" in this regard.

Farmers have been protesting at the borders of Delhi since over the last two weeks demanding a repeal of the three agri laws enacted by the Centre in September this year, claiming that they would eliminate the Minimum Support Price (MSP) cushion.

The government has ruled out scrapping the legislations.

Danve had stirred a controversy with his remarks that China and Pakistan were behind the protests being staged by cultivators, inviting sharp reactions from various quarters.

"The BJP is saying that Pakistan and China are behind the farmers' agitation in New Delhi. Defence Minister belongs to the BJP. The BJP should conduct a surgical strike in this regard," Raut told reporters on Saturday.

He said the agitating farmers hailing from Punjab and Haryana have stood their ground despite the use of force by the Union government.

"If the Union government takes two steps backward for the welfare of farmers, it will not lower its value. The government should retreat and hold discussions on the farm laws in the Lok Sabha again and re-introduce these laws as per the expectations of the farmers," Raut added.

Alleging that the Central government was using the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to trouble political opponents, Raut backed Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik who was recently questioned by the Central agency in connection with an alleged money laundering case in Mumbai.

"Central agencies like the ED and the CBI should not act like BJP activists. I have a list of 120 people from the BJP, which I will hand over to the ED soon," he said.

Responding to a query, Raut said, "Though the Shiv Sena is not part of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA), if a leader from Maharashtra becomes the UPA chairperson, we will welcome it".

Recently, the NCP dismissed a speculation of its chief Sharad Pawar helming the UPA.

In view of the Maha Vikas Aghadi of the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress winning four of the six seats in Legislative Council polls for teachers and graduates constituencies, Raut said the ruling dispensation will contest the upcoming civic polls together.

He said the Sena will install its mayors in Mumbai and Nashik, where civic polls are due.

