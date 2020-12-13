New Delhi, December 13: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal would be fasting tomorrow, December 14, in solidarity with the farmers protesting at the Singhu border against the Centre's farm reform laws. In a statement issued on Sunday, he called upon the central government to repeal the three Bills that have evoked a nationwide stir.

"I appeal to AAP workers and supporters and the public to observe one-day fast tomorrow in support of farmers. I will also fast tomorrow," Kejriwal said, adding that the one-day abstinence from food and water will mark their symbolic angst against the Centre over its "anti-farmer" policy. Raghav Chadha Among 3 AAP MLAs Detained by Delhi Police Ahead of Protest Outside Amit Shah' Residence.

The Delhi CM also lashed out at political rivals who have alleged the involvement of "Khalistani", "Maoist", "Naxal" and "pro-Pakistan and China" elements in the farmers' protest.

"Some central government ministers and BJP leaders are saying that farmers are anti-national. Many ex-servicemen, national and international players, singers, celebrities, doctors, traders are supporting the farmers. Want to ask BJP are all these people also anti-nationals?" questioned Kejriwal.

His tirade against the BJP top brass comes a day after Union Minister Piyush Goyal reiterated the alleged involvement of Naxal and Maoists in the farmers' agitation. The day the protest is "freed from such elements", the farmers will see the rationale behind the new laws and agree for a negotiated resolution, the Minister said.

