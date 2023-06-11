Kochi, Jun 11 (PTI) Union Minister of Fisheries, Parshottam Rupala and Minister of Ports Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday laid the foundation stone for the modernisation and upgradation of Cochin Fishing Harbour at Thoppumpady.

At an event held at the Cochin Port Authority hall here, Rupala said the project is expected to benefit 700 fishing boats operating at Cochin fishing harbour.

Sonowal virtually joined the foundation stone laying function.

The Fisheries Minister said that the project will support direct livelihoods of about 10,000 fishermen and indirect livelihoods of about 30,000 from the community across the value chain.

The Union government has sanctioned projects to the tune of Rs 7,500 crore for the development of fishing harbours and welfare of fishermen community, he said.

"Government has approved projects to the tune of more than Rs 7,500 crore for the development of modern fishing harbours and fish landing centres under Fisheries and Aquaculture Infrastructure Development Fund (FIDF), Sagarmala scheme and Pradhan Mantri Matsya Yojana (PMMSY) Scheme," he said.

The modernisation project will result in substantial improvement of the hygienic conditions and increase in earnings from export of fish and fish products, the Union Minister said and added that the project involves setting up of infrastructural facilities on par with international standards.

The Detailed Project Report (DPR) was prepared by the consultant E&Y with a total cost of Rs 169.17 crore, the Ministry said in a release.

"The project includes a public private partnership model operator which will focus on cold storage, ice plants, multilevel car parking, reverse osmosis plant food court, retail market among others," it said.

The first stage of the project includes three air conditioned auction halls, one hall, one fish dressing and ancillary unit, internal roads loading, unloading platforms, waste management area canteen facilities among others.

On completion, it is expected to earn Rs 1,500 crore per annum through exports of fish and fish products.

As part of the 'Sagar Parikrama' programme, Rupala also held a meeting with the seafood exporters association at Cochin Port Authority office.

The members of the association shared concerns related with rising ocean pollution, effluent treatment in the seafood processing plants, diesel price among other issues.

Rupala, along with Union Minister of State L Murugan has been participating in various programmes across Kerala since past few days as part of the 'Sagar Parikrama' programme.

The Ministers held discussions with coastal communitites at Beypore, Thriprayar, Thrissur and Kochi. On Monday, they will visit Thiruvananthapuram.

The event was attended by Ernakulam MP, Hibi Eden, MLAs K J Maxi, T J Vinod, Mayor M Anil Kumar, among other dignitaries.

The Sagar Parikrama programme aims to meet fishermen, fish farmers and beneficiaries of various government schemes and to interact with them to hear directly about their issues and suggestions they have to further uplift the fisheries sector in the country for the benefit of all stakeholders.

