New Delhi [India], December 12 (ANI): The Ministry of Development of North-Eastern Region (MoDoNER) has in collaboration with North Eastern Space Application Centre (NESAC) under the department of space has developed a project-monitoring mobile application.

The physical progress of the projects supported by MoDoNER is monitored in three modes viz mobile apps, satellite images and drone images, according to a statement from the Ministry of Development of North-East Region.

Till November 2022, out of 588 identified projects, 562 projects at 1,664 different locations across North-Eastern Region (NER) have been geo-tagged through satellite images and mobile app.

As many as 145 projects costing Rs 3,392.99 crore have been sanctioned as on December 7, 2022, in various sectors under North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme (NESIDS).

Further, North East Cane and Bamboo Development Council (NECBDC) has been sanctioned 14 projects worth Rs.90.86 crore in Bamboo Sector during the financial years 2015-16 to 2021-22.

Under NESIDS, Arunachal Pradesh had been sanctioned 29 projects with much as Rs 623 crore as approved cost; Assam had been given 33 projects with Rs 880.82 crore as approved cost, Manipur with 18 projects and Rs 341.32 crore as approved cost, Meghalaya had been sanctioned 12 projects with as much as Rs 340 crore as approved cost and Mizoram had been sanctioned with 17 projects with Rs 345.38 crore as approved cost.

Nagaland had been sanctioned 17 projects with Rs 333.62 crore as approved cost and Sikkim had been given eight projects with Rs 214 as approved cost and Tripura had been given 11 projects with Rs 312.97 crore as approved cost. (ANI)

