New Delhi [India], June 6 (ANI): The Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has reached out to the specially-abled boy named Parvaiz who walks to school on one leg to pursue his dreams in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara, and assured necessary steps for the "corrective surgery and prosthetic support" to the 'divyang'.

Parvaiz is a student of Class 9 at Government High School in Nowgam. He had lost his left leg at a very young age.

Pratima Bhoumik, Union Minister of State, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, on Saturday had expressed her gratitude to ANI for bringing the matter to the fore, leading to the action of the Ministry.

"The Experts from Composite Regional Center, Srinagar under Ministry of @MSJEGOI, reached the home of this Divyang boy in Kupwara District today. Necessary steps are being taken up for corrective surgery and prosthetic support," Bhoumik tweeted on Sunday.

Earlier, in an exclusive conversation with ANI on Friday, the 14-year old child said, "I cover a distance of about two kilometres daily while balancing on one leg. Roads are not good. If I get an artificial limb, I can walk. I have a dream to achieve something in my life."

Parvaiz said that although the Social Welfare Department had provided him with a wheelchair, but due to the dilapidated road conditions of his village, it was never put to use.

"I walk 2 kilometres per day to reach my school. The road to reach my school is damaged. I sweat a lot after reaching school as it is difficult for me to walk. I offer prayers after reaching school. I love cricket, volleyball and kabaddi. I hope that the government helps me in shaping my future. I have a fire within me to achieve my dreams," he said.

Sharing his experiences further, the 14-year-old said, "I do get hurt seeing that my friends can walk properly. However, I thank Allah (God) for providing me with strength. I urge the government to give me a proper artificial limb or any other mode of transportation that will ease my journey to the school and other places. Amputation was carried out by doctors at a hospital for which my father had to pay a huge sum of money. My father had to sell his property for my treatment." (ANI)

