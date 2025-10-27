New Delhi [India], October 27 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh on Monday announced that a five-member special team from the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Airport Authority of India (AAI) will visit Kishtwar on October 28 for a two-day evaluation of the proposed airport project under the UDAN regional connectivity scheme.

In a post on X, Singh said that the team will assess the project's feasibility and submit a report to higher authorities, which will guide the government's next steps for developing the airport in the remote region.

"A 5-member high-level Special team deputed by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Govt of India and Airport Authority of India (AAI) will reach #Kishtwar tomorrow, on a two day visit to evaluate the status of the proposal for developing airport at Kishtwar under #UDAN scheme. On return to Delhi, the team will submit its report to the higher authorities, following which, further road map will be charted out accordingly," Jitendra Singh said.

Singh highlighted that this initiative reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi's focus on improving infrastructure and connectivity in far-flung areas.

"As a result of PM Sh @NarendraModi's special priority for far-flung regions, it is gratifying that each of our requests and initiatives for the development of the remote areas has always received a positive response," the Union Minister said.

UDAN Scheme was launched on October 21, 2016 and the first UDAN flight operated between Shimla and Delhi on April 27, 2017.

According to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, since its launch, the UDAN scheme has significantly boosted regional connectivity across India.

A total of 625 UDAN routes have been operationalized, linking 90 airports--including two water aerodromes and 15 heliports--while more than 1.49 crore passengers have benefited from affordable air travel. India's airport network has more than doubled over the past decade, expanding from 74 airports in 2014 to 159 airports in 2024.

To support connectivity to underserved and remote regions, Rs 4,023.37 crore has been disbursed as Viability Gap Funding (VGF). The initiative has also strengthened regional tourism, improved access to healthcare, facilitated trade, and catalyzed economic growth in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. (ANI)

