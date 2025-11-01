New Delhi [India], October 31 (ANI): On the occasion of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's 150th birth anniversary, Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Raksha Nikhil Khadse, led large-scale 'Ekta Yatras' (Unity Marches) at Malkapur in Buldhana district and Bhusawal in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district, a release said.

According to the release, the marches, held under the nationwide Sardar@150 campaign initiated by the My Bharat platform of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, witnessed overwhelming public participation from youth, students, and volunteers, creating a vibrant celebration of national unity and civic spirit.

Addressing an enthusiastic gathering at Malkapur, Khadse invoked Sardar Patel's enduring legacy.

"The India we are proud of today -- united, strong, and diverse -- stands as the result of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's unmatched resolve and vision to integrate over 560 princely states into one nation. This march is not merely symbolic; it is a reaffirmation of our collective commitment to Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat. Guided by the vision of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, this movement reinforces the spirit of Jan Bhagidari and Viksit Bharat by placing youth at the heart of nation-building."

The first leg of the event began in Malkapur, drawing huge participation from local residents, students, and volunteers.

In the afternoon, Union Minister Khadse led the Bhusawal Unity March, which saw massive crowds lining the streets in solidarity.

Both marches reflected the energy and enthusiasm of thousands of participants -- students, NSS volunteers, My Bharat youth, and citizens -- who carried banners and slogans celebrating unity, patriotism, and national pride, the release said.

Khadse emphasised that My Bharat is turning into a true movement of youth-driven change -- connecting millions of young minds to India's development journey. She urged that the ideals of Ekta Yatra must translate into everyday action through service, innovation, and leadership by youth at the grassroots.

The Unity Marches at Malkapur and Bhusawal mark a significant contribution to the Sardar@150 national campaign, launched by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, promoting unity, integrity, and collective participation in nation-building -- a true tribute to the Iron Man of India. (ANI)

