The Minister of State for Coal and Mines, Satish Chandra Dubey (Photo/PIB))

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], May 4 (ANI): The Minister of State for Coal and Mines, Satish Chandra Dubey, chaired a meeting to review the performance of Central Mine Planning and Design Institute Limited (CMPDI) on Sunday in Jharkhand's Ranchi.

The review meeting was attended by Manoj Kumar, Chairman-cum-Managing Director (CMD), CMPDI, Shankar Nagachari, Director (Tech./CRD); Ajay Kumar, Director (Tech./P&D/RD&T), GM/HoDs and other senior officials of CMPDI, according to the Ministry of Coal.

During the review meeting, CMPDI's performance in various areas of operation like Exploration, Report Preparation, Capex, R&D projects, Solar Projects, CSR initiatives during 2024-25 was presented, along with targets for 2025-26.

The Minister appreciated CMPDI's performance and emphasized the importance of introducing new technologies in coal washing, exploration of critical minerals and increasing the use of solar energy in Coal India Limited (CIL).

India's overall coal production during April 2025 reached 81.57 million tonnes, marking an increase over the 78.71 MT produced in the corresponding period of the previous year.

According to the Coal Ministry, coal production in the country increased 3.63 per cent in April 2025 compared to the previous year. India's coal production and dispatch witnessed steady growth in April 2025 compared to the same period last year.

This reflects the continued efforts of the Ministry of Coal and its subsidiaries to ensure consistent supply and operational stability in the sector.

Production from Captive/Other entities mines during April 2025 in FY 2025-26 stood at 14.51 MT (Provisional), registering a significant rise from 11.46 MT recorded during the same period last year. (ANI)

