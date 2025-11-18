New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI): Union Minister of Textiles Giriraj Singh inaugurated the "Special Handloom and Handicraft Exhibition cum Sale" at the India International Trade Fair (IITF), Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi on Tuesday, said the release.

The inauguration took place in the august presence of Neelam Shami Rao, Secretary, Ministry of Textiles, along with other senior officials from the Ministry.

While inaugurating the Textiles Pavilion, Giriraj Singh stated that the global demand for handcrafted products is increasing, and this 15-day trade fair will provide meaningful economic opportunities for our artisans, helping to transform their livelihoods.

According to the Ministry of Textiles. Singh further added that we are developing a new Hub-and-Export model to take our artisans' craftsmanship global.

During the exhibition tour, Giriraj Singh interacted with participating weavers and artisans. He emphasised the Government of India's continuous efforts to strengthen the entire value chain--from raw material support to technology integration, design interventions and market linkages. He reiterated the Ministry's commitment to expanding income and livelihood opportunities for weavers and craftspeople, reinforcing India's leadership as the world's largest and most sustainable handicraft ecosystem.

This year's pavilion is themed "Vastra Kala: Bharat ki Virasat", celebrating India's timeless craft legacy through a geographical journey across North, South, East and West, each region represented through its unique handloom vocabulary of touch, memory and devotion.

According to the release, the pavilion takes visitors on a geographical journey across India, showcasing the country's rich textile heritage through four regional narratives: North's Reflection & Ancestral Grace, featuring motifs of Ganesha, Ram Darbar, and the luminous Banarasi weave, symbolising lineage and inherited excellence.

South's is the Precision, devotion, and sculptural discipline: Showcasing Karnataka and Tamil Nadu's mastery in wood, silk, and metal crafts, as well as the cosmic rhythm of Natraj. East is the Memory, Continuity & the Hand-woven Heartbeat: Highlighting Odisha and Bengal traditions, where weaving embodies lived experience and identity. The West is the Radiance, Celebration and Desert Brilliance: A burst of mirror work, lippan art, and carved wood reflecting desert resilience and festive spirit.

The event, scheduled from November 14th to 27th, is open to the public from 10:00 AM to 7:30 PM in Hall No. 5, Ground Floor, Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

With 200 stalls representing 29 States and Union Territories showcasing 53 distinct crafts, the pavilion is managed by the National Handloom Development Corporation (NHDC) to provide direct market access to handloom weavers and handicraft artisans.

Live demonstrations, including Kani weaving and Sajni embroidery, offer visitors a glimpse into India's rare and exquisite craft traditions.

The exhibition also proudly features distinguished master artisans, including 1 Padma Shri awardee, 4 Sant Kabir awardees, 4 National Awardees, 5 State Awardees and 1 NMC Awardee from Handloom and 5 State Awardees from Handicraft, whose exceptional craftsmanship enriches the cultural experience of the pavilion and reflects the artistic excellence of India's textile heritage. (ANI)

