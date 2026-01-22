Agartala (Tripura) [India], January 22 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday called for stronger bonds of brotherhood among the people to speed up the state's progress. While inaugurating the 54th Statehood Day celebrations at Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhavan, the Chief Minister pointed out that a united society is the foundation for achieving the "Ek Tripura, Srestha Tripura" vision.

Chief Minister Manik Saha today said that it is possible to accelerate the development of the state by strengthening the bond of unity among the people, and through this, Ek Tripura, Srestha Tripura will be built and the main objective of celebrating Statehood Day is to guide the socio-economic development of the people of the state on the right path. To keep the development of the state moving forward, the ultimate goal is to maintain peace and harmony everywhere.

Chief Minister Manik Saha said this while inaugurating the Tripura Statehood Day celebration programme at Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhavan on Wednesday.

During the discussion on the occasion, Saha read out the greetings sent by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Tripura Statehood Day celebration. The Chief Minister said that the Prime Minister has called for building a developed and self-reliant India by 2047. The state government is also working in that direction.

"After the death of Maharaja Bir Bikram Manikya on May 17, 1947, the Council of Regency was formed under the leadership of Maharani Kanchanprabha Devi to govern the state. On August 13, Maharani Kanchanprabha Devi signed the instrument of consent for Tripura to join the Union of India. On January 12, 1948, in consultation with the Government of India, the Council of Regency was dissolved, and Maharani Kanchanprabha Devi was appointed as the sole regent. Thereafter, Maharani Kanchanprabha Devi continued to govern Tripura as the sole representative of the state until October 15, 1949. On September 9, 1949, Maharani Kanchanprabha Devi signed the instrument of accession of Tripura to India as the regent in Delhi. Finally, on October 15, 1949, Tripura was formally included in the Union of India," he said.

The Chief Minister expressed deep respect for all the individuals and citizens who have made outstanding contributions in achieving the status of a full state.

"After the formation of a new government in Tripura in 2018, Tripura is today considered one of the leading states in the country in every field--agriculture, education, health, industrial infrastructure development, women empowerment, providing security in public life, and achieving self-reliance. In terms of GSDP, Tripura is also in second place among the states of the North-Eastern region. Today, Tripura has become known as the only digital state in the country. The state has won 347 awards at various levels for the proper implementation of developmental works. The state has also won the first award in deregulation," he said.

The Chief Minister also said that the current government has been very successful in guiding the women of the state on the path of self-reliance.

"As a result of the steps taken by the government for the socio-economic upliftment of women through self-help groups, there are currently 1 lakh 8 thousand didis in the state. Currently, 54,323 women's self-help groups are working successfully in the state. The state government is also working with specific targets for the development of the tribals of the state," he said.

On the occasion, six people were awarded the State Citizen Award, and 11 people were awarded the Statehood Day Award for their contributions in various fields. The Chief Minister and other guests handed over the awards to the awardees.

During the event, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Ratan Lal Nath, Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury, Higher Education Minister Kishor Barman, and Director General of Police Anurag were present. (ANI)

