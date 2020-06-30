Jaipur, Jun 30 (PTI) The Rajasthan government on Tuesday released guidelines for 'Unlock-2' which will remain in force from July 1 to July 31, retaining most of the restrictions imposed earlier.

It said movement of people for all non-essential services will remain prohibited from 10 pm to 5 am and city bus and metro rail services will remain suspended.

"No relaxation of any kind is applicable in containment zones of hotspots and curfew areas except for medical emergencies and for maintaining supplies of essential goods and services," said Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Rajeeva Swarup.

Under the guidelines, lockdown in containment zones and prohibitions of certain activities in areas outside the containment zones have been extended till July 31.

All cinema halls, gyms, swimming pools, entertainment parks, auditoriums, assembly halls, theatres, bars (except other than in hotels, restaurants and clubs) will remain closed. All religious places in urban and rural areas where more than 50 people visit on a daily basis will remain closed.

International travel, schools, colleges, coaching institutes will also remain shut.

For marriage ceremonies, permission from sub-divisional magistrate will be required. Not more than 50 guests are allowed, the guidelines stated.

The government said in the guidelines that there will be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement of people and goods.

