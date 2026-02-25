New Delhi [India], February 25 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to constitute a medical board to examine Jaideep Singh Sengar, a convict in the Unnao Custodial death case.

The High Court directed the jail superintendent to produce Jaideep Sengar before the Medical Board at AIIMS on Thursday and ensure that "all necessary medical records available with the jail authorities are provided to the Board."

The Court has directed the Medical Board, after detailed examination shall submit its report on or before the next hearing date on March 2.

Jaideep Singh Senger is serving a 10-year sentence in the Unnao custodial death case and surrendered to jail authorities after the High Court's direction. He is seeking interim bail on medical grounds, alleging that he is suffering from Stage-IV oral cancer.

A detailed report is, thus, sought by the High Court on whether he is suffering from cancer and whether treatment can be provided to him from jail or by visiting the government hospital, as Sengar's counsel argued that he requires specialised treatment and care, which is not possible in prison.

A division bench of justices Navin Chawla and Ravinder Dudeja on Tuesday issued a direction to constitute a medical board and examination of Jaideep Singh Senger.

While issuing direction the bench observed, "In matters concerning suspension of sentence on medical grounds, the Court must be guided by reliable and objective medical opinion and documents."

"In the present case, this Court is of the view that an independent medical assessment by a duly constituted Medical Board is necessary to ascertain the current health condition of the applicant," the High Court ordered today.

According to the court's order, "the Medical Board shall conduct a comprehensive evaluation of Jaideep Singh Senger and submit a report on whether he is suffering from cancer or any other life-threatening disease, and if so, then at what stage? Secondly, whether the treatment, if any, can be adequately provided to him within the jail hospital or through escorted visits to government hospitals, or not?"

The applicant (Senger) shall also be entitled to produce his prior medical history of treatment at AIIMS tomorrow, the High Court said.

Senior advocate Pramod Kumar Dubey alongwith Advocates SPM Tripathi and Hemant Shah, appeared for Jaideep Singh Senger.

It was submitted that he is suffering from serious and life-threatening medical conditions, including Stage-IV oral cancer with suspected recurrence, osteoradionecrosis (ORN), trismus, and chronic infection of the jaw.

It was submitted that the applicant had earlier undergone surgery for oral cancer at AIIMS in October 2020 and has since been under continuous treatment.

"He requires continuous specialised treatment and proper medical care, which cannot be adequately provided within prison facilities and hence prays that the present application be allowed," according to Sengar's advocates.

On the other hand, CBI opposed the plea and relied upon the Detailed Verification Report dated 20th February, 2026 and submitted that "upon verification from concerned hospitals and doctors, several prescriptions and medical documents annexed by the applicant, particularly those purportedly issued by Dr Vikas Katiyar and Dr Mohd. Faheem Ansari was found not to have been written by the concerned doctors and was declared as fake/fabricated."

"It was found that the prescription written by Dr Dhananjay Chaudhary was fake as it pertained to another patient, namely Vimla Devi, and not to the current applicant," the CBI said.

Advocate Mehmood Pracha, counsel for the complainant, submitted that despite the interim bail not being extended, the applicant did not surrender promptly and misused the liberty granted to him. Hence, she said that he prays the present application be dismissed. (ANI)

