New Delhi, Mar 22 (PTI) The United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) on Monday entered into a partnership with Denmark to support the Centre's flagship Jal Jeevan Mission in Uttar Pradesh.

The purpose of the partnership is to provide strategic technical support to the mission, the Jal Shakti Ministry said in a statement.

UNOPS will focus on instituting scalable delivery models in 11 water-scarce districts of Uttar Pradesh's Bundelkhand and Vindhya regions, according to the priorities laid down in the mission's operational guidelines.

Through coordination between UNOPS and the Embassy of Denmark, it will be ensured that the partnership and bilateral Indo-Danish cooperation on the Jal Jeevan Mission, mutually supports and reinforces each other in order to support the achievement of the mission's goals, it added.

UNOPS will mobilise its resources in these districts, especially for community mobilisation, capacity building and training, to help achieve the mission's goal to provide tap water connection to every household in a time-bound manner, it added.

The Jal Jeevan Mission aims to provide functional household tap connection to every rural household by 2024.

