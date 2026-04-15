Baghpat (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 15 (ANI): One person died and three others were hospitalised after a suspected gas leak at a sugar mill in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district, police said on Tuesday.

According to Superintendent of Police Suraj Kumar Roy, the incident took place at Malakpur Sugar Mill under the jurisdiction of Baraut police station during evening hours, when several workers reportedly fell unconscious inside the premises.

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"Today, on April 14, information was received from Malakpur Sugar Mill under Baraut police station limits that some people working inside the mill had possibly fallen unconscious due to a gas leak. All of them were immediately provided medical assistance. During this, one worker died, while three others are out of danger," the SP said.

Police said the injured workers were rushed to hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment.

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Officials added that the local police team responded quickly after receiving the information and provided necessary assistance at the site.

Authorities said further legal action will be taken based on a complaint by the family members of the deceased. Efforts are also underway to determine the exact cause of the suspected gas leak.

The police clarified that there is no law and order issue linked to the incident. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)