Amethi (UP), Jan 24 (PTI) A woman died and five people were seriously injured when a car in which they were travelling burst a tyre and fell into a ditch in Shivratanganj area here on Sunday, police said.

SHO of Shivratanganj police station D K Singh said the car was going from Sultanpur to Barabanki when the tyre burst near Chirauli village and it fell into a ditch after losing balance.

Rama Devi (35) died on the spot, while five other persons were critically injured. They were taken to the community health centre in Jagdishpur, from where they were referred to a trauma centre in Lucknow.

The deceased woman's body was sent for a post-mortem, police further said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)