Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 17 (ANI): As many as 11 persons were rescued after the roof of potato cold storage collapsed in the Chandausi area of Sambhal, informed officials.

Personnel from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams were present at the spot, mobilising rescue operations.

The incident happened around 11.30 am. As per reports, the godown was already in a dilapidated condition.

"The incident happened around 11.30 am. We are trying to evacuate the trapped people as soon as possible," Moradabad DIG Sambhal Shalabh Mathur said.

District Magistrate Manish Bansal said the police as well as people from different departments were conducting rescue operations at the scene.

"Police personnel, along with people from different departments are conducting a rescue operation. While two people have been rescued, there are reports that about 10-15 people are still trapped. A team from the SDRF is at the spot devising a plan to rescue those trapped at the earliest," the DM said earlier.

Earlier, on March 16, DIG Moradabad, Shalabh Mathur, said a case was lodged against the owners of the building.

The owners were identified as Ankur Agarwal and Rohit Agarwal.

"Under Section 304, an FIR was filed at Chandausi police station against Ankur Agarwal and Rohit Agarwal, the owners of the building. An inquiry has been ordered into lapses, if any, in the administrative process. Two people have died while 3 of the 10 injured persons are in critical condition," he said.

"Teams are engaged in rescuing others. As per the information that we have received, the building was new and items were stored without taking requisite permissions and clearances. The cold storage was filled beyond capacity because of which it collapsed," he said.

A rescue operation is underway and further details are awaited. (ANI)

