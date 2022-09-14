Mahoba, September 14: At least 16 students were injured when a school bus overturned after colliding with a truck here on Wednesday morning, police said. Circle Officer (CO) Ram Pravesh Rai said the accident took place on Paswara-Ratauli road.

A speeding truck rammed into a bus belonging to Sai Inter College while overtaking, due to which the bus overturned on a roadside, he said. Telangana Rains: School Bus Struck in Flood Water in Mahabubnagar District (Watch Video).

Three students have been referred to Jhansi Medical College in critical condition, the CO said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)