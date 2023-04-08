Barabanki (UP), Apr 8 (PTI) Two alleged drug peddlers were arrested here on Saturday and over one kilogram of morphine estimated to be worth Rs 1 crore was recovered from them, police said.

On a tip-off by the Ramsanehighat police, the accused -- Asharam and Harjeet -- who were carrying narcotics in a car were arrested from an intersection near Thorthia village, SP Dinesh Kumar Singh said.

Over 1 kg of illegal morphine and a car have been seized and the accused have been sent to jail, he said.

A case has been registered against the accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Ramsanehi Ghat police station, police said.

