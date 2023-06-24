Bareilly (UP), Jun 24 (PTI) Two men were killed while another injured after they came in contact with a high-tension electric wire here on Saturday, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Rashid (30) and Afsar (32), they said, the incident happened in the Rithaura area.

Additional Superintendent of Police (rural) Rajkumar Agarwal said Rashid, his father Ali Hasan and their neighbour Afsar came in contact with a high-tension wire while cleaning a ‘baggi' (wedding cart).

They were taken to a private hospital, where doctors declared Rashid and Afsar dead, police said.

