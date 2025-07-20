Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jul 20 (PTI) Two kawariyas were killed and eight others seriously injured in two separate road accidents on the Delhi-Haridwar National Highway in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Sunday.

A kawariya identified as Abhishek (28), a resident of Kairana, died and four others got injured after two motorcycles collided near Barla bridge under Chhapar police station late Saturday night, they said.

Also Read | Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Slams Western Media for Speculative Reporting on AI Boeing Crash Probe, Praises AAIB for Decoding Black Box Data.

The accident occurred when Abhishek and his friend Manish Kataria were en route to Haridwar from Kairana to collect water from the Ganga River.

Their motorcycle collided with another two-wheeler coming from the opposite direction. The injured have been shifted to a hospital, the police added.

Also Read | 'AdFalciVax': India Develops Indigenous Multi-Stage Malaria Vaccine in Major Breakthrough Led by ICMR and DBT-NII.

SHO Vikas Yadav said the body has been sent for post-mortem and investigation is underway.

In a separate incident, another kawariya identified as Anil (23) died and four others injured after a collision between two motorcycles near Saleempur bypass under Purkazi police station area on Saturday.

SHO Jaivir Singh said Anil and his friend Ghanshyam were heading to Haridwar from Noida to collect Ganga water when their bike collided with another motorcycle. Injured were rushed to the hospital, where their condition was stated to be stable.

Meanwhile, an anti-sabotage team has begun intensified checking of commuters and belongings at the Bhurahedi checkpost on the Delhi-Dehradun National Highway under Purkazi police station limits on Saturday.

The move is aimed at preventing any untoward incident during the ongoing Kanwar Yatra, officials said.

The police said the number of Kanwar pilgrims has significantly increased on the Delhi-Dehradun highway and Ganga Canal road.

Thousands of kawariyas were seen returning on foot from Haridwar to their local Shiva temples across Uttar Pradesh, police said.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)