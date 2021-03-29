Bareilly (UP), Mar 29 (PTI) Two people were killed and three others injured in a head-on collision between two motorcycles here on Monday afternoon, police said.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Rohit Singh Sajwan said the deceased have been identified as Rakesh (24) and Munish Giri (55).

They were on their way to meet their relatives on Holi when they met with the accident. Both the deceased are residents of Bareilly, he said.

Police said Rakesh, Shankarlal and Awadhesh were on one motocycle and Munish and Amit were on the other two-wheeler.

Shankarlal, Awadhesh and Amit were seriously injured, police said.

Both the motorcycles were being driven so fast that the noise of the collision was heard from a significant distance, police said.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination, police said.

