Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 4 (ANI): Two people were killed in a tragic accident on the Yamuna Expressway near Milestone 98 in the Thana Mant area of Mathura in which five people sustained injuries on Saturday, as per the officials.

A four-wheeler, travelling from Noida towards Agra, collided with a vehicle and overturned. A total of seven people were travelling in the car. Two of them, a woman named Pooja from Gaur City and a man named Sumit from Darbhanga, Bihar, died while being taken to the hospital.

The other five people in the car were seriously injured and have been admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police are investigating the cause of the accident and trying to identify the other vehicle involved in the collision.

Further information on the incident is still awaited. (ANI)

