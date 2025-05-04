Chennai, May 04: In a disturbing incident from Tamil Nadu’s Hosur, a 34-year-old gym trainer named Bhaskar has been arrested for allegedly killing his wife, Sasikala, under suspicious circumstances during what he claims was consensual bondage sex. The couple had been married since 2018 and had two children aged two and four.

Bhaskar, who operates four gyms in the area, told police that on April 30, he and Sasikala, who ran a women-only gym, consumed alcohol and engaged in bondage sex at their home. During the act, Bhaskar reportedly tied Sasikala’s hands and legs and strangled her using a cloth. He said he noticed her bleeding from the nose and rushed her to a hospital, where she was declared dead. Sex-Enhancement Pill Consumption Turns Fatal: Lucknow Youth on Business Tour in Gwalior Takes Sex-Enhancement Tablet in Drunken State After Calling Girlfriend to Hotel Room, Dies Later.

However, Sasikala’s father, Arul, refuted Bhaskar’s version, alleging a history of domestic violence and dowry harassment. He claimed Bhaskar had taken Rs 14 lakh in dowry and physically assaulted Sasikala on multiple occasions. “We had admitted her to the hospital twice before because of his beatings and filed a police complaint. This time, I thought he was joking when he said she died,” Arul said. Gujarat Shocker: Woman Suffers Severe Bleeding During Sex in Navsari District, Dies After Boyfriend Searches for Remedies Online.

According to Arul, Sasikala had suspected Bhaskar of having an extramarital affair, which led to frequent fights. He accused Bhaskar of murder, stating, “He gagged her, tied her hands and legs, killed her and then called me from the hospital.”

Police are continuing their investigation, while the case has sparked renewed concerns about intimate partner violence and the misuse of sexual practices as a cover for abuse.

