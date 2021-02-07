Bulandshahr (UP), Feb 7 (PTI) Two men were booked here under provisions of the stringent National Security Act (NSA) in a spurious liquor case that left six people dead last month, police said on Sunday.

An FIR was registered against the two accused, Bhagwat and Kishan.

Earlier on February 3, another accused in the case, Yadram, had been charged under the NSA as well.

Six people died after consuming spurious liquor in Jeet Garhi village in Sikandrabad area of the district on January 8.

Anticipating that the accused would get bail and continue selling spurious liquor again, the police imposed the charges under the NSA against them, they said.

So far, 12 people have been arrested in the case.

